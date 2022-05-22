(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Saturday said that the electricity load-shedding in the country was a result of bad governance and incompetency of the previous PTI government.

Addressing the social media team of the PML-N here, she said that the current economic challenges and load shedding were an evidence that the previous government did not pay attention to resolve the public problems as their focus was on political victimisation of the opponents.

On arrest of PTI leader Shireen Mazari, Maryam said, she was not happy over her (Mazari) arrest however, if the Anti-Corruption Establishment arrested her then they must have a reason to do so.

Narrating the reported details of the case against Mazari, Maryam claimed it was registered during the government of former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar which was about the transfer of 800-kanal of state land.

Maryam Nawaz said the PTI was trying to use woman card over arrest of Shireen Mazari and said that they should avoid to do so as she (Maryam) had been subjected to political victimization with no reason and was arrested in a baseless case.

There was no case registered anywhere in which she was arrested and kept in death cell of jail, she said, adding that she never used woman card. Maryam said that she was meted out inappropriate treatment during the custody of National Accountability Bureau by its officials.

Despite that, Maryam said she did not believe in revenge. She said Mazari should face the charge on which she had been arrested and provide answers and evidence to prove it wrong. "If she is successful in this and proved innocent then I promise the nation that Maryam Nawaz Sharif will be the first one standing with her," she added.

Maryam lashed out at Imran Khan and other PTI officials for their critical comments about the institutions and alleged violations of the Constitution, referring to the events leading up to the no-confidence vote.

She said no one was above the law and Shireen Mazari was not bigger than the prime minister. The prime minister was present in the FIA court today with the chief minister - his son, Maryam said.