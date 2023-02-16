UrduPoint.com

Current Economic Crisis 'inherited From PTI': Dr. Afnan

Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2023 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Senator Dr. Afnan Ullah Khan said on Wednesday that the poor economic policies of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had brought the country to the verge of 'default'.

Talking to a private news channel, Senator Afnan said the prevailing inflation was because of the former PTI government.

Referring to 2018, when the PML(N) left the Federal government, Senator Afnan said the inflation rate was at 4 per cent and the US Dollar exchange rate was between Rs100 to Rs 105.

He also claimed the prices of other commodities were also in the range of purchasing power of the lower class in 2018.

While commenting on the extended size of the cabinet, he said that most positions were held on an honorary basis and without pay and perks.

In his personal view, he said, cabinet expenditures should also be cut in view of the current economic situation.

He stressed that everyone including ministers and politicians should adopt austerity measures to revive the economy on fast track basis.

