Current Economic Woes Gift Of Ten-year Zardari-Nawaz Rule: Fawad

Faizan Hashmi 39 seconds ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 10:50 AM

Current economic woes gift of ten-year Zardari-Nawaz rule: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Friday that Pakistan's current economic woes were gift of a ten-year rule of Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif.

In a tweet, he said today if the government did not have to repay $ 12 billion in debt and interest this year that money could have been used to subsidize prices of oil and electricity.

He said the government would have taken steps to protect the consumers from the adverse affects of rising prices of commodities in the international market if the former rulers had not ruined the national economy during their ten years of misrule.

