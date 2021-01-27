Current, former MNAs from Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Sahiwal Divisions call on Prime Minister

Current and former Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) belonging to Peshawar, Rawalpindi and Sahiwal Divisions called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Current and former Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) belonging to Peshawar, Rawalpindi and Sahiwal Divisions called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Wednesday.

Those who called on the prime minister included MNAs Farrukh Altaf, Sadaqat Ali Abbasi, Rai Muhammad Murtaza Iqbal and former MNAs Hassan Nawaz and Sajid Nawaz.

Measures taken to address public issues in the respective Constituencies and development matters were discussed in the meeting.