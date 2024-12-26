Current Govt Diverted Economic Collapse, Admits Imran Khan
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 26, 2024 | 06:12 PM
PTI founder while responding to a question about threat of default says govt has managed to avert economic collapse
RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 26th, 2024) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Thursday admitted that the current government stabilized the economy, which was on the brink of collapse.
A journalist asked him whether he acknowledged that the government had stabilized the economy, to which Imran Khan replied in the affirmative,.
“The government had managed to avert economic collapse,” Imran Khan was quoted as saying while talking to the reporters at Adiala jail on Thursday.
Imran Khan said that while the economy was saved from bankruptcy, there was no development so far.
However, there is no other independent source or statement from the PTI whether Imran Khan made such statement or not.
Meanwhile, the members of PTI's negotiation committee arrived at Adiala Jail to meet Imran Khan. KPK Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Asad Qaiser, Omar Ayub, Sahibzada Hamid Raza and Raja Nasir Abbas were among those who visited Imran Khan.
