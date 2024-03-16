Open Menu

Current Govt May Not Last Beyond May, Says Fawad Chaudhary

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 16, 2024 | 12:37 PM

Current govt may not last beyond May, says Fawad Chaudhary

Regarding PM Shahbaz Sharif's call for reconciliation, Fawad Chaudhary criticizes it as hypocritical unless accompanied by the release of imprisoned workers.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 16th, 2024) Former Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry expressed skepticism about the current government's longevity, suggesting it might not last beyond May.

Fawad emphasized the significance of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's political role, implying its potential to influence the government's fate.

He expressed these words while talking to the reporters during his appearance before a local court on Saturday.

Fawad Chaudhry claimed that a long march led by Maulana Fazlur Rehman could lead to the government's downfall.

Regarding PM Shahbaz Sharif's call for reconciliation, he criticized it as hypocritical unless accompanied by the release of imprisoned workers.

Comparing the current government to its predecessor, he implied that changing administrations wouldn't alter the country's situation.

He highlighted concerns raised globally about the elections and drew a parallel to past contentious elections, such as those during Ayub Khan's era.

Fawad Chaudhry stressed the necessity of including Imran Khan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for any improvement.

