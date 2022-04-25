UrduPoint.com

Current Load-shedding Result Of PTI's Inefficient Power Policies: PM Shehbaz Sharif

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 25, 2022 | 12:50 PM

Current load-shedding result of PTI's inefficient power policies: PM Shehbaz Sharif

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said the current issue of load-shedding in the country was due to the policies of the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf which failed to address the problem of electricity generation in its tenure

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said the current issue of load-shedding in the country was due to the policies of the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf which failed to address the problem of electricity generation in its tenure.

"The PTI government neither purchased fuel in time nor repaired power plants.

Hence the current load-shedding," he said in a tweet.

Shehbaz Sharif recalled that previously, Pakistan Muslim League leader Mian Nawaz Sharif during his government had ended the worst load-shedding in five years.

He mentioned that expensive power generation by the PTI government through inefficient plants was costing the people Rs.100 billion per month.

PM Sharif said his government was making efforts to fix the problem of load-shedding.

