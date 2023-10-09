Current, old students to make efforts to restore DPS glory; FCCI President

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 09, 2023 | 06:28 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) Current and old students would make collaborative efforts to restore the glory of the Divisional Public School (DPS), said Dr. Khurram Tariq, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

Addressing a delegation of DPS students which visited FCCI, Dr Khurram shared golden memories of his school days with them and said that he had not only studied commerce but he was also a successful businessman.

Comparing the pedagogue systems in different countries, he said that the marked difference in America was that they encouraged critical thinking and writing.

He said that the people of Pakistan were blessed with talent but they lacked the tendency to work as a team member. “We should not be shy of defeats as it leads toward success”, he added.

Dr. Khurram Tariq asked DPS Principal to identify any grey area where he could help improve the overall quality of education in DPS.

Responding to a question, he said that all businesses were growing despite odds and a true entrepreneur had capacity to overcome these hurdles.

About the importance of capital, he said that it was not the fundamental requirement as with talent anybody could earn money.

Senior Vice President FCCI Dr. Sajjad Arshad stressed the need to regularly hold debates, declamations and sports activities to harness the personality and character building of the students.

DPS Principal Muhammad Shahid appreciated Dr. Khurram Tariq for owning DPS and said that he had played a key role in the renovation of the hall, auditorium and extensive tree plantation in the school.

He was optimistic that other old students of DPS would also follow Dr. Khurram Tariq for the up-gradation and provision of different facilities in this school.

The school prefect presented a bouquet to Dr. Khurram Tariq who announced to carry it to his home.

Later, Dr. Khurram Tariq presented FCCI shield to Principal DPS Muhammad Shahid.

