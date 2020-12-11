UrduPoint.com
Current Rain Spell To Continue Till Weekend: PMD

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 05:40 PM

Current rain spell to continue till weekend: PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Spokesman Meteorological Department (PMD) Dr Khalid Malik Friday said that two-day rain spell would start tonight which continue till Saturday evening.

Talking to APP,he said moderate rain with thunderstorm would cover whole Punjab including Multan, D.

I Khan, Lahore, Sindh, Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-BaltistanHe said that deep westerly wave present over central and upper parts of the country and likely to persist during next 24 hours.

Isolated heavy fall and land sliding may occur in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period, he added.

