UrduPoint.com

Current Rain Spell To Have Positive Impact On Cotton Crop: Director CCRI

Sumaira FH Published June 19, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Current rain spell to have positive impact on cotton crop: Director CCRI

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :Director Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Dr Zahid Mahmood said that the current spell of rain would have a positive impact on cotton crop.

In a statement on Sunday, Dr Zahid stated that the rain would help end blackness in cotton crop and it would improve the process of photosynthesis in the plants.

Similarly, rain will also reduce the infestation of insects that used to suck juice from leaves, he said, adding that the plants also get natural nitrogen from the atmosphere due to rain.

Dr Zahid asked the farmers that in case of more rains in coming days, they should take necessary measures to save the cotton crop from losses.

"Due to prolong stagnant water in cotton field, the colour of cotton leaves start turning yellow. In case of yellow colour, the farmers should manage spray after interval of 10 days."If crop did not grow due to any reason after rain, then the farmers should use Urea fertilizer through flooding in the soil, Zahid recommended.

The water should not stay for 48 hours in the field, he said, adding that the farmers should train it out or make four feet trench deep and two feet wide trench.

Related Topics

Water Sunday Cotton From Rains

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th June 2022

6 hours ago
 Tennis: Queen's ATP results - collated

Tennis: Queen's ATP results - collated

14 hours ago
 O'Brien sweeps to another notable racing landmark ..

O'Brien sweeps to another notable racing landmark at Royal Ascot

15 hours ago
 'We prepare for worst', says governor of Ukraine f ..

'We prepare for worst', says governor of Ukraine frontline region

15 hours ago
 Top seed Jabeur to face Bencic in Berlin final

Top seed Jabeur to face Bencic in Berlin final

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.