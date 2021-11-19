Current regime believes in welfare of poor people says Governor Balochistan

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha Friday said that the purpose of the two-day visit of Loralai and Kila Saifullah was to get acquainted with the ground realities and problems of the people in remote areas of the province.

These type of surprise visits help to find out the facts and awaken the departments, he added.

He expressed these views while addressing political activists and tribal elders in Kali Manzkai on Thursday night during his two-day visit to Loralai.

On this occasion, the residents of Killi Manzkai informed the Governor of Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha about their problems and difficulties.

The elders said that there was an urgent need for the government to issue orders for the construction of Spera Ragha Road as soon as possible, which would greatly reduce the distance and time from Quetta to Loralai.

The Governor of Balochistan listened carefully to their problems and assured that their basic problems would be solved.

He also said that the present government believed in the welfare of the poor people saying that all the problems and difficulties would be conveyed to the concerned sectors for interest of people.