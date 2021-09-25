UrduPoint.com

Current Senate Session To Continue For One Week

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 hours ago Sat 25th September 2021 | 12:42 AM

Current session of the Senate would continue for one week said, House Business Advisory Committee (HBAC) here on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Current session of the Senate would continue for one week said, House Business Advisory Committee (HBAC) here on Friday.

The Committee, presided over by Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, discussed in detail legislative business to be transacted during the 314th Session of the Senate.

Besides legislative business, the session would take up discussion on current situation of important national and international issues.The meeting was attended by Leader of the House Senator Dr. Shehzad Waseem, Chief Whip in Senate Senator Fida Muhammad, Senator Sherry Rehman, Senator Faisal Subzwari, Senator Muhammad Tahir Bizenjo, Senator Sardar Muhammad Shafeeq Tareen, Senator Mushtaq Ahmed, Senator Hidayatullah Khan, Senator Kamil Ali Agha, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan, Acting Secretary Senate and other senior officers of the Senate Secretariat.

