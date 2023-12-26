Open Menu

Current Senate Session To Continue Till January 15: HBAC

Umer Jamshaid Published December 26, 2023 | 06:26 PM

Current Senate session to continue till January 15: HBAC

The House Business Advisory Committee (HBAC), presided over by Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, Tuesday decided that the ongoing session of the Senate, would continue till January 15, 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) The House Business Advisory Committee (HBAC), presided over by Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, Tuesday decided that the ongoing session of the Senate, would continue till January 15, 2024.

The meeting was attended by the leader of the opposition in the Senate Senators Dr.

Shehzad Waseem, Tahir Bizenjo, Mushtaq Ahmad, Hidayatullah Khan, and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi, discussed legislative business in detail for the 334th Session of the Senate, said a news release.

In addition to legislative matters, the session will hold discussions on other issues of extreme public significance.

Secretary Senate Mohammad Qasim Samad Khan also attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Senate Business January Opposition Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

Asif Zardari pays homage to BB on martyrdom annive ..

Asif Zardari pays homage to BB on martyrdom anniversary

6 minutes ago
 Hybrid seed can increase sunflower production mani ..

Hybrid seed can increase sunflower production manifold: experts

7 minutes ago
 DS C&W inspects maintenance work of road in RYK

DS C&W inspects maintenance work of road in RYK

7 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting to discuss election arrangements

DC chairs meeting to discuss election arrangements

7 minutes ago
 TMA Abbottabad takes swift action against illegal ..

TMA Abbottabad takes swift action against illegal speed breakers

14 minutes ago
 DRO Matiari visits polling staff training center a ..

DRO Matiari visits polling staff training center along with DEC

14 minutes ago
Agri deptt offers cash prizes on maximum per acre ..

Agri deptt offers cash prizes on maximum per acre wheat production

12 minutes ago
 Senate unanimously approves first Parliamentary Ca ..

Senate unanimously approves first Parliamentary Caucus on Water Resources

12 minutes ago
 Shehbaz links peace, stability to economic revival

Shehbaz links peace, stability to economic revival

12 minutes ago
 OSA Greens, OSA Blues win their matches of OSA Pla ..

OSA Greens, OSA Blues win their matches of OSA Platinum Jubilee Cricket Tourname ..

12 minutes ago
 Solangi grieved over demise of former Foreign Secr ..

Solangi grieved over demise of former Foreign Secretary Riaz Khokhar

12 minutes ago
 Paper board unit sealed

Paper board unit sealed

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan