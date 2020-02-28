Current senate session to discuss legislative business

House Business Advisory Committee (HBAC) of the Senate met here on Friday and discussed in detail legislative business to be transacted during the 296th Session of the Senate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :House Business Advisory Committee (HBAC) of the Senate met here on Friday and discussed in detail legislative business to be transacted during the 296th Session of the Senate.

The meeting was presided over by Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq SanjraniBesides legislative business, the session would take up discussion on current situation of important national and international issues.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla, Leader of the House Senator Shibli Faraz, Leader of the Opposition Senator Raja Muhammad Zafar ul Haq, the Parliamentary Leaders of the Political Parties in Senate including Senator Sherry Rehman, Senator Mushahidullah Khan, Senator Anwaar ul Haq Kakar, Senator Usman Khan Kakar, Azam Khan Swati, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Acting Secretary Senate Maj. Hasnain Haider and other senior officers of the Senate Secretariat.