Current Situation Causes In Extension Of Qamar Javed Bajwa: Ali Muhammad Khan

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 12:22 AM

Current situation causes in extension of Qamar Javed Bajwa: Ali Muhammad Khan

Minister of State for Parliamentary affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Monday said that the current situation was one of the cause in extension for the period of three years of Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Monday said that the current situation was one of the cause in extension for the period of three years of Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the journey of successive policies would continue till the betterment of all fronts.

Answering to a question, regarding performance of one year the government he said the people destroyed the system of the country asking about the performance and were happy to get rid of corrupt people by completing its first year.

State minister said Federal cabinet was working on reforms of civil services which would lead towards betterment.

After completing first year the government had started different programs including reforms in PIA, Railways, health and education sectors, he added.

Commenting on Kashmir issue he said All parties conference should be held, so that could achieve better results in that regards.

