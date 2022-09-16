'current weather favorable for dengue':DC

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner,Kasur,Fayyaz Ahmed Mohal said that the current weather was very favorable for breeding of dengue larvae and the surveillance should be ensured at public places including government buildings, schools and parks.

He directed this while presiding over the meeting held here on Friday.

He reviewed the anti-dengue arrangements as well as indoor and outdoor surveillance,besides inspecting the weekly performance of anti-dengue field staff.

He said the district administration was actively taking measures for the eradication of dengue larvae in the district.

The DC said that the risk of dengue larvae breeding was increased due to weather conditions.

He ordered special screening of tyre shops, warehouses, junkyards and cemeteries and lodging of cases and heavy fines over dengue SOPs violation.