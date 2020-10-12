Currently 38 COVID-19 infected cops under treatment: Sindh Police Spokesman

As many as 38 COVID-19 infected officers and personnel of Sindh Police are currently under treatement while 3378 have returned to their homes after recovering from the disease, said the spokesman to Sindh Police on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :As many as 38 COVID-19 infected officers and personnel of Sindh Police are currently under treatement while 3378 have returned to their homes after recovering from the disease, said the spokesman to Sindh Police on Monday.

He said that a total of 3435 policemen have contracted the coronavirus so far.

The spokesman added that 19 policemen lost their battle against COVID-19. All due care is being provided to infected cops by the department, he concluded.