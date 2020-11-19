UrduPoint.com
Currently 38 COVID-19 Infected Cops Under Treatment: Sindh Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 06:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :As many as 38 COVID-19 infected policemen were currently under treatment and 20 lost their lives while battling with the disease so far.

Spokesman to Sindh Police on Thursday said about 3514 officers and personnel haveso far contracted the virus, out of which 3456 have recovered.

All due care was being provided to the affected policemen, he informed.

More Stories From Pakistan

