Currently No Intention To Conduct CSS Examination In Urdu: Minister For Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi

Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2023 | 07:21 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi on Wednesday informed the National Assembly that currently there was no intention to conduct examination of Central Superior Services (CSS) in urdu as transformation to change all subjects being taught in English language would require sufficient time.

Replying to a calling attention notice raised by Moulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali and others regarding non-conducting the examination of CSS in Urdu, he said Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) conducted CSS examination.

Urdu was also included in the competitive examination and 20 Urdu MCQs were part of it, he added.

He said maximum subjects were being taught in English in mostly universities and educational institutions and it would require sufficient time to convert it into Urdu.

