Curriculum Being Harmonized With International Standards: Dr Iqrar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 21, 2022 | 08:35 PM

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan on Wednesday said that the curriculum was being harmonized in line with international standards with a special focus on honing professional skills in students so that they could play their role effectively in the uplift of the country.

Addressing the meeting of UAF Academic Council here on Wednesday, he said that provision of trained manpower was need of the hour to deal with the challenges being faced by the country.

He said that Pakistan was suffering from multifaceted problems in the field of agriculture. Therefore, this sector had urgent need to be developed on scientific bases that would open up a new chapter of agricultural prosperity with sufficient increase in per acre production, he added.

He said the UAF would launch more short courses by keeping market needs in view.

He urged the agricultural scientists to devote their energies in finding viable solutions for the problems being faced by the farmers.

In present era, knowledge-based economies were excelling, he said and called for promoting knowledge-based economy by strengthening academia-industry relations at the national level.

He said that in order to improve the abilities of the students, the teachers should pay special attention.

UAF Registrar Tariq Mehmud Gill presented agenda of the meeting and the participants discussed university rules and regulations in details.

