Curriculum to be formulated while keeping in view the best curriculums of the world: Shafqat Mehmood

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood has said that curriculum would be formulated while keeping in view the best curriculums of the world adding we are trying to bring uniform curriculum with consensus

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd October, 2019) Federal Minister for education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood has said that curriculum would be formulated while keeping in view the best curriculums of the world adding we are trying to bring uniform curriculum with consensus.While addressing a literary conference of children on Wednesday Minister said that he has reminded his childhood after seeing children.He said the world is changing, �Book' was a medium to get information but now medium has been changed as technology has completely changed the world.

He said curriculum would be formulated while keeping in view the best curriculums of the world and this will be implemented in all schools across Pakistan.Our step to make uniform national curriculum is positive and it includes the cooperation of provincial governments and other institutions.He said attempts are being made to bring uniform curriculum with consensus and we will try to implement this till March.To end the system of injustice is the challenge of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said.