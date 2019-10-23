UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Curriculum To Be Formulated While Keeping In View The Best Curriculums Of The World: Shafqat Mehmood

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 05:03 PM

Curriculum to be formulated while keeping in view the best curriculums of the world: Shafqat Mehmood

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood has said that curriculum would be formulated while keeping in view the best curriculums of the world adding we are trying to bring uniform curriculum with consensus

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd October, 2019) Federal Minister for education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood has said that curriculum would be formulated while keeping in view the best curriculums of the world adding we are trying to bring uniform curriculum with consensus.While addressing a literary conference of children on Wednesday Minister said that he has reminded his childhood after seeing children.He said the world is changing, �Book' was a medium to get information but now medium has been changed as technology has completely changed the world.

He said curriculum would be formulated while keeping in view the best curriculums of the world and this will be implemented in all schools across Pakistan.Our step to make uniform national curriculum is positive and it includes the cooperation of provincial governments and other institutions.He said attempts are being made to bring uniform curriculum with consensus and we will try to implement this till March.To end the system of injustice is the challenge of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister World Technology Education Turkish Lira March All Best

Recent Stories

Etihad Credit Insurance and Abu Dhabi Global Marke ..

3 minutes ago

Huawei Deals Sealed at SPIEF With Russian Telecom ..

13 minutes ago

Govt allows JUI-F to hold Azadi March

32 minutes ago

Big firm products top worst plastic litter list: r ..

20 minutes ago

Africa Not Main Source of Migrant Flow to Europe - ..

3 minutes ago

Sindh police participate in DG PCG Open Shooting C ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.