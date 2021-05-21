Curriculum, tuition system to be digitalized under Smart School Program: Minister Shahram Khan Tarakai

Provincial Education Minister, Shahram Khan Tarakai on Thursday directed the officers concerned to complete the process of selection of schools for introduction of Smart School Program at the earliest

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Provincial Education Minister, Shahram Khan Tarakai on Thursday directed the officers concerned to complete the process of selection of schools for introduction of Smart school Program at the earliest.

He was presiding over a meeting at the Committee Room of the Education Department here called in connection with the Smart School Project. The meeting was given a detailed briefing on initiation of the Smart School Project in public sectors schools of the province.

Sharam Tarakai said under the project the entire curriculum course and system of tuition would be digitalized wherein besides the mathematics and science subjects, the information technology classes would also be held.

To achieve the modern day needs, he said besides up-gradation of existing IT labs, new labs would be established to apprise students with state-of-the-art developments in the IT sector.

He said after initiation of the Smart School Program at selected schools, the project would be extended to the other districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He directed the officers from PITE and DCTI to finalize the process of digitization of course at the earliest and give a final shape to the proposals for the next meeting. He also directed for completing the process of selection of schools for the Smart School Project and availability of teachers for IT education.

Shahram Khan Tarakai said IT education and Smart School Program was the need of the hour that was why the KP government was paying complete attention towards this end. It was our desire that our students show extraordinary performance on national and international level.

Our students, he said, have numerous capabilities and the government would provide them every possible support and guidance in further polishing their skills.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Education KP Yahya Akhunzada, Special Secretary Shebaz Ahmed, Director Education Hafiz Muhammad Ibrahim, Director IT, Managing Director IT board and officers concerned.