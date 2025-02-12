Open Menu

CUST Student Delegation Visits Islamabad Police Operations Division

Sumaira FH Published February 12, 2025 | 06:30 PM

CUST student delegation visits Islamabad police operations division

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Islamabad capital police hosted on Wednesday a delegation of student volunteers from the Capital University of Science & Technology (CUST) at the Operations Division as part of the Friends of Police program.

A public relation officer told APP that following the special directives of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the SP Security Operations Hakim Khan welcomed the delegation and briefed them about operational police work.

The student delegation visited the Operations division under the friends of police program.

They were fully briefed about the procedures and advantages of Operations division.

During the visit, they were fully informed about the patrolling of police in the city and the performance and utility of the police force that are playing an important role in the security of the city, prevention of crime and protection of life and property of citizens.

The delegation acknowledged the modern system of the Islamabad Police and its benefits. The delegation expressed special gratitude to IGP Rizvi and his team for this successful visit.

/APP-rzr-mkz

Recent Stories

Sierra Leone’s Chief Minister: “We look forwar ..

Sierra Leone’s Chief Minister: “We look forward to broader partnership with ..

6 minutes ago
 UAE President receives written message from Lebane ..

UAE President receives written message from Lebanese President

6 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Starbucks Chair ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Starbucks Chairman

21 minutes ago
 Bolivia banks on its largest lithium reserves to a ..

Bolivia banks on its largest lithium reserves to attract FDI: Energy Minister

36 minutes ago
 AquaChemie Global Chemicals opens AED 90mn advance ..

AquaChemie Global Chemicals opens AED 90mn advanced facility in KEZAD

1 hour ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Minister of Treasu ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Minister of Treasury of Türkiye

1 hour ago
Minister of Economy: 5 to 6% expected growth of UA ..

Minister of Economy: 5 to 6% expected growth of UAE national economy in 2025

1 hour ago
 Airbus Executive: Global aviation sector recoverin ..

Airbus Executive: Global aviation sector recovering, UAE key hub for growth, man ..

1 hour ago
  At least 200 people fall ill after eating unheal ..

 At least 200 people fall ill after eating unhealthy food at Lahore wedding cer ..

2 hours ago
 President of Seychelles: New projects with UAE on ..

President of Seychelles: New projects with UAE on horizon

2 hours ago
 Internet speed will be improved in Pakistan by mid ..

Internet speed will be improved in Pakistan by mid-2025

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan orders to expel Sher Afzal Marwat from ..

Imran Khan orders to expel Sher Afzal Marwat from PTI

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan