CUST student delegation visits Islamabad police operations division

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Islamabad capital police hosted on Wednesday a delegation of student volunteers from the Capital University of Science & Technology (CUST) at the Operations Division as part of the Friends of Police program.

A public relation officer told APP that following the special directives of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the SP Security Operations Hakim Khan welcomed the delegation and briefed them about operational police work.

The student delegation visited the Operations division under the friends of police program.

They were fully briefed about the procedures and advantages of Operations division.

During the visit, they were fully informed about the patrolling of police in the city and the performance and utility of the police force that are playing an important role in the security of the city, prevention of crime and protection of life and property of citizens.

The delegation acknowledged the modern system of the Islamabad Police and its benefits. The delegation expressed special gratitude to IGP Rizvi and his team for this successful visit.

