‘Custodial Killings Have Become A Norm In IIOJK’
Muhammad Irfan Published June 06, 2024 | 11:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Lives of people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir are at the mercy of brutal Indian troops and even custodial killings have become a norm in the territory.
According to a report released by Kashmir Media Service, today, a Kashmiri youth, Imtiyaz Ahmad Pala, was tortured to death by Indian police at Litter Police Station in Pulwama.
It said thousands of youth have perished in Indian army-run interrogation centers in the last 34 years in IIOJK. Indian troops, under the protection of draconian laws, have killed 96308 Kashmiris, including 7336 in custody, since 1989.
The report said custodial killings in occupied Jammu and Kashmir meant to create fear psychosis among the Kashmiris, adding the people of Kashmir are witnessing fake encounters and extrajudicial killings every now and then in the territory.
It said the Indian government is violating international norms in IIOJK and the world rights organizations must take cognizance of gross rights violations by Indian troops in IIOJK .
The report maintained that the United Nations must also intervene to stop genocide and custodial killings in the occupied territory.
