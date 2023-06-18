UrduPoint.com

Custodial Torture, Arbitrary Detentions By Troops Regular Feature In IIOJK

Umer Jamshaid Published June 18, 2023

Custodial torture, arbitrary detentions by troops regular feature in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :Extrajudicial killings, custodial torture and arbitrary detentions by Indian troops have become a regular feature in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

A report released by Kashmir Media Service on Sunday deplored that Kashmiris continue to live in dire situations created by over one million Indian troops and reel under brutal Indian military occupation.

It said human rights violations in the occupied territory have witnessed an unprecedented spike since the abrogation of Article 370, adding the RSS-backed Indian government has set new records of rights violations since 5 August 2019 when Modi-led fascist Indian government repealed Kashmir's special status and imposed military siege.

The report said the Modi regime has turned Kashmir into a giant open-air prison, denying even basic human rights to its residents. Common man in IIOJK is caught in daily cordons, raids, searches, repression and torture, it lamented.

It said that extrajudicial killings, custodial torture and arbitrary detentions by Indian troops had become a regular feature in IIOJK as Indian authorities were randomly arresting civilians in the territory and invoking black laws against them to prolong their illegal detention and seize their properties and lands.

The report said that the Indian authorities were seizing Kashmiris' properties on one pretext or another to break their resolve for freedom but Modi and his henchmen must know that their cruel methods against the Kashmiris are bound to fail as Kashmiris are determined to keep the torch of freedom burning against all odds.

It maintained that the world should come forward in a big way to rescue beleaguered people in IIOJK, adding the United Nations should also fulfill its responsibility with regard to the lingering Kashmir dispute.

