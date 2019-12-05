UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Custodian Of Roza-e-Rasool Meets Bilawal

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 05:11 PM

Custodian of Roza-e-Rasool meets Bilawal

Custodian and key-holder of Roza-e-Rasool, Shaikh Noori Mohammed Ahmed Ali Habshi Thursday met Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto at Zardari House

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :Custodian and key-holder of Roza-e-Rasool, Shaikh Noori Mohammed Ahmed Ali Habshi Thursday met Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto at Zardari House.

Shaikh Noori enquired after the health of former president Asif Ali Zardari and prayed to Allah Almight for his early recovery, said a press release issued by PPP secretariat.

The custodian of Roza-e-Rasool offered prayers for Bilawal Bhutto, Bakhtawar Bhutto andAseefa Bhutto for their health and safety.

He also offered prayers for the progress and well-being of the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari Progress Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SE ..

5 minutes ago

AC granted four day physical remand of accused to ..

5 minutes ago

Dollar loses 04 paisa against Rupee

5 minutes ago

PARC organizes workshop on watershed management in ..

1 minute ago

Turkey starts to use robots for health exams in 20 ..

1 minute ago

Mechanism sought to monitor middlemen to control p ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.