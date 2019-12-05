Custodian of Roza-e-Rasool meets Bilawal

Custodian and key-holder of Roza-e-Rasool, Shaikh Noori Mohammed Ahmed Ali Habshi Thursday met Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto at Zardari House

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :Custodian and key-holder of Roza-e-Rasool, Shaikh Noori Mohammed Ahmed Ali Habshi Thursday met Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto at Zardari House.

Shaikh Noori enquired after the health of former president Asif Ali Zardari and prayed to Allah Almight for his early recovery, said a press release issued by PPP secretariat.

The custodian of Roza-e-Rasool offered prayers for Bilawal Bhutto, Bakhtawar Bhutto andAseefa Bhutto for their health and safety.

He also offered prayers for the progress and well-being of the country.