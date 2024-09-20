- Home
Custodian Of The Two Holy Mosques Issues Royal Order Approving Basic Kaw For King Salman Foundation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 20, 2024 | 02:40 PM
RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has issued a royal order approving the basic law for the King Salman Foundation, which marks a continuation of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques’ charitable and humanitarian efforts.
