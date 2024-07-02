Custodian of Two Holy Mosques condoles Amir of Kuwait on death of Sheikha Suhaira Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud sent a cable on Monday of condolences and sympathy to Amir of the State of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on the death of Sheikha Suhaira Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

According to Saudi Press Agency (SPA) in his cable, the King said, "We have been informed of the news of the death of Sheikha Suhaira Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and as we send to Your Highness and the family of the deceased our deepest and sincere condolences, we pray to Allah Almighty to bestow His mercy on her soul and to protect you from any harm."