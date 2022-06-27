Custom Agents Association chief visits Peshawar

Chairman All Pakistan Custom Agents Association, Qamar ul Islam visited Peshawar to meet with officials of Custom Collectorate and Members of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) for discussion over resolution of problems being faced by importers and exporters of the country

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :Chairman All Pakistan Custom Agents Association, Qamar ul islam visited Peshawar to meet with officials of Custom Collectorate and Members of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) for discussion over resolution of problems being faced by importers and exporters of the country.

Qamar ul Islam was received in Peshawar by Chairman Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chapter of Pakistan Custom Agents Association and Vice President Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI), Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi.

During visit to Model Collectorate Customs Peshawar, they met with Chief Collector Customs, Ahmad Raza Khan and shared views on problems being faced by business community specially importers and exporters in Karachi and at border posts.

Speaking during the meeting, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi demanded setting up of a laboratory in Custom Collectorate Peshawar for checking of suspected goods.

He said due to lack of laboratory facility, businessmen whose goods are held for checking have to sent it to other cities for checking or to PCSIR on payment basis.

Both Qamar and Zia Sarhadi also demanded provision of space for office in Peshawar collectorate to custom clearing agents where they can sit and fulfill official documents besides holding discussion on different issues.

Similar facilities should also be provided at terminal under construction by National Logistic Cell (NLC) at Torkhem, they added.

Replying to the demands, Chief Collectorate Customs held out assurance of fulfilling the demands at the earliest. He said space for office will be provided to Custom Clearing Agents at Aza Khel Dry port.

He said NLC would also be approached for facilitation of custom clearing agents so that they could perform work with mental ease.

The office bearers of Custom Clearing Association also met with Collector Customs Appraisement, Amjad Rehman and Director Transit, Qaiser Hameed to hold discussion on issues pertaining to dry port, Torkhem, Ghulam Khan border post etc.

Later, they visited Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and met with its President, Husnain Khurshid and other office bearers to have discussion on business related issues.