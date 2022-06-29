UrduPoint.com

Custom Agents Chief Visits Peshawar, Meets Collector Custom, SCCI President

Umer Jamshaid Published June 29, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Custom Agents chief visits Peshawar, meets Collector Custom, SCCI president

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :Chairman All Pakistan Custom Agents Association, Qamar ul islam visited Peshawar to meet with officials of Custom Collectorate and Members of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) for discussion over resolution of problems being faced by importers and exporters of the country.

Qamar ul Islam was received in Peshawar by Chairman Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chapter of Pakistan Custom Agents Association and Vice President Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI), Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi.

During visit to Model Collectorate Customs Peshawar, they met with Chief Collector Customs, Ahmad Raza Khan and shared views on problems being faced by business community specially importers and exporters in Karachi and at border posts.

Speaking during the meeting, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi demanded setting up of a laboratory in Custom Collectorate Peshawar for checking of suspected goods.

He said"Due to lack of laboratory facility, businessmen whose goods are held for checking have to sent it to other cities for checking or to PCSIR on payment basis.

" Both Qamar and Zia Sarhadi also demanded provision of space for office in Peshawar collectorate to custom clearing agents where they can sit and fulfill official documents besides holding discussion on different issues.

Similar facilities should also be provided at terminal under construction by National Logistic Cell (NLC) at Torkhem, they added.

Replying to the demands, Chief Collectorate Customs held out assurance of fulfilling the demands at the earliest. He said space for office will be provided to Custom Clearing Agents at Aza Khel Dry port.

He said NLC would also be approached for facilitation of custom clearing agents so that they could perform work with mental ease.

The office bearers of Custom Clearing Association also met with Collector Customs Appraisement, Amjad Rehman and Director Transit, Qaiser Hameed to hold discussion on issues pertaining to dry port, Torkhem, Ghulam Khan border post etc.

Later, they visited Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and met with its President, Husnain Khurshid and other office bearers to have discussion on business related issues.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Resolution Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Visit Chamber Zia-ul-Haq Border Commerce Post All Industry

Recent Stories

PSX experiences another downtrend as the market lo ..

PSX experiences another downtrend as the market loses 308 points

1 hour ago
 Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to gather and sight Zil Haj ..

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to gather and sight Zil Hajj moon today

2 hours ago
 Quetta Literary Festival comes to an end after 2 d ..

Quetta Literary Festival comes to an end after 2 days

3 hours ago
 One polio worker and two policemen were gunned dow ..

One polio worker and two policemen were gunned down in North Waziristan

4 hours ago
 PCB announces the schedule of the Tri-nation serie ..

PCB announces the schedule of the Tri-nation series between Pakistan, New Zealan ..

4 hours ago
 Why Are Pakistani Tech Influencers Impressed by Th ..

Why Are Pakistani Tech Influencers Impressed by The New vivo X-FOLD?

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.