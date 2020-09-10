Custom Collector calls on DS railways to discuss Muzaffargarh Dry port

Custom Collector Saima Aftab met Divisional Superintendent Railways Shoaib Adil at his office to discuss modalities of Muzaffargarh dry port here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ):Custom Collector Saima Aftab met Divisional Superintendent Railways Shoaib Adil at his office to discuss modalities of Muzaffargarh dry port here on Wednesday.

It was decided that both officials would visit Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) in next week to constitute next strategy, said a release issued here.

The feasibilty report for the port has been sent to dry port by Pakistan Railways Advisory and Consultancy Services(PRACS). The local industrialists would be benefited from the port.

Assistant collector Miss Beenish and DEN Abdul Razzaq attended the meeting.