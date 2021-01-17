UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Custom Department Seals Illegally Operating Petrol Pumps In Several Districts

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 09:30 PM

Custom Department seals illegally operating petrol pumps in several districts

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :The Collector Customs Hyderabad has claimed that some 105 illegally operating petrol pumps in several districts of Hyderabad have been sealed.

Addressing a press conference here Sunday at his office, he told that the Customs Hyderabad region had taken action across Sindh excluding Karachi, Thatta, Sujawal, Tharparkar and Umerkot districts.

According to him, the district administrations of Tharparkar and Umerkot sought time for collaborating in action against the such petrol pumps because of their preoccupation with arrangements for the January 18 by-elections in the 2 districts.

The Collector informed that they had also seized diesel and petrol worth Rs 40 million in a recent raid.

He also apprised that a gang of smugglers based in Mirpurkhas who smuggled banned Indian items and sold them in the local market had also been apprehended in a raid in Mirpurkhas industrial zone the other day.

In a similar raid in Kashmore-Kandhkot district the smuggled items worth Rs100 million were also seized, he added.

The official said the majority of the smuggled items were entering Sindh from the route of Balochistan.

He claimed that after the crackdown against the illegal sale of diesel the sale of Pakistan State Oil company's fuel stations in Sukkur region increased by 60 percent.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan India Petrol Balochistan Company Oil Sale Hyderabad Sukkur Thatta Tharparkar Sujawal January Sunday Market From Million

Recent Stories

UAE expands coronavirus vaccine eligibility to inc ..

32 minutes ago

Dubai Police urges motorists to be extra cautious ..

47 minutes ago

Mansoor bin Mohammed visits COVID-19 vaccination c ..

47 minutes ago

Khalifa University researchers launch app to ident ..

2 hours ago

UAE Cabinet approves appointment of Rabaa Al Sumai ..

3 hours ago

DCD organises vaccination visits to non-Muslim pla ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.