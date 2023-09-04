Open Menu

Custom Dept Seizes Non Custom Paid Goods Worth Rs 671m In Aug

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 04, 2023 | 09:28 PM

Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation Multan region has raided and seized non custom paid goods worth Rs 671 million during successful raids in last month of August

The custom teams led by Director( I&I) Asif Abbas Khan, additional director Mumtaz Ali Raza and deputy directors Muhammad Ali Asif and Asif Tauqir have raided against smugglers across the region including Multan and Faisalabad under the directions of director general customs intelligence (I&I) Faiz Ahmad Chadhar.

The teams seized Irani diesel, non-customs paid luxury vehicles, cosmetics, tyres, ciagrattes and other miscellaneous goods.

The goods were seized under custom act 1969.

Director Regional Office I&I Multan Asif Abbas Khan said that Customs I&I teams were conducting raids on daily basis to curb smuggling will continue to pursue the smugglers until complete elimination of smuggling.

