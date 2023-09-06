Custom dept seizes non custom paid goods worth Rs 31m

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :Custom Collectorate enforcement has raided and seized non custom paid goods worth Rs 31 million during successful raid on a godown at Naag Shah Road here on Wednesday.

Senior Custom Inspector Rana Ghulam Mujtaba and Inspector Mudabbir Hussain under the supervision of Collector Custom Rahmatullah Wistroo and Deputy Collector anti-smuggling Multan division, Madium Hira have raided against smugglers and seized non-custom goods which include LEDs, dry milk, cigarettes, shopping bags and other miscellaneous goods and shifted at a customs warehouse and launched further action.

The goods were seized under the Customs Act 1969.

Collector Custom Rahmatullah Wistroo appreciated the team and ordered to continue crackdown against smugglers.