Custom Dept Seizes Non Custom Paid Goods Worth Rs 31m

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 06, 2023 | 10:43 PM

Custom Collectorate enforcement has raided and seized non custom paid goods worth Rs 31 million during successful raid on a godown at Naag Shah Road here on Wednesday

Senior Custom Inspector Rana Ghulam Mujtaba and Inspector Mudabbir Hussain under the supervision of Collector Custom Rahmatullah Wistroo and Deputy Collector anti-smuggling Multan division, Madium Hira have raided against smugglers and seized non-custom goods which include LEDs, dry milk, cigarettes, shopping bags and other miscellaneous goods and shifted at a customs warehouse and launched further action.

The goods were seized under the Customs Act 1969.

Collector Custom Rahmatullah Wistroo appreciated the team and ordered to continue crackdown against smugglers.

Multan Road Million

