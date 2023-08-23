Custom Dept Seizes Two Containers Of Non Custom Paid Goods
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation customs Multan region has raided and seized two containers of non-custom paid goods worth Rs 355 million at Faisalabad road.
The customs department teams led by Director( I&I) Asif Abbas Khan, additional Director Mumtaz Ali Raza and deputy director Syed Itrat Hussain have raided against smugglers under the directions of Director General Customs Intelligence (I&I) Faiz Ahmad Chadhar.
The teams seized two large containers of non-customs paid miscellaneous goods including motors belts, granding discs, steel wires, LED tubes and other miscellaneous items.
The goods were seized under Customs Act 1969 and containers shifted to I&I warehouse.
Director Regional Office I&I Multan Asif Abbas Khan said that Customs I&I teams were engaged in operations on daily basis to curb smuggling and will continue to pursue the smugglers until the complete elimination of smuggling.