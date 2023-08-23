Open Menu

Custom Dept Seizes Two Containers Of Non Custom Paid Goods

August 23, 2023

Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation customs Multan region has raided and seized two containers of non-custom paid goods worth Rs 355 million at Faisalabad road

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation customs Multan region has raided and seized two containers of non-custom paid goods worth Rs 355 million at Faisalabad road.

The customs department teams led by Director( I&I) Asif Abbas Khan, additional Director Mumtaz Ali Raza and deputy director Syed Itrat Hussain have raided against smugglers under the directions of Director General Customs Intelligence (I&I) Faiz Ahmad Chadhar.

The teams seized two large containers of non-customs paid miscellaneous goods including motors belts, granding discs, steel wires, LED tubes and other miscellaneous items.

The goods were seized under Customs Act 1969 and containers shifted to I&I warehouse.

are included, Customs I&I authorities have transferred both containers to Customs I&I warehouse.

Director Regional Office I&I Multan Asif Abbas Khan said that Customs I&I teams were engaged in operations on daily basis to curb smuggling and will continue to pursue the smugglers until the complete elimination of smuggling.

