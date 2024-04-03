Custom deptt seize 80 vehicles, non custom paid items worth Rs 700 million

Anti smuggling unit of the Custom Department seized 80 vehicles including seven trailers, 49 trucks, 12 vans, three buses, five oil tankers and some other vehicles involved in transportation of smuggled items

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Anti smuggling unit of the Custom Department seized 80 vehicles including seven trailers, 49 trucks, 12 vans, three buses, five oil tankers and some other vehicles involved in transportation of smuggled items.

Similarly, the teams also seized some other products worth Rs 700 millions including cloths, cigarettes, tyres, dry fruits and many other articles during the last three months.

Dr Muhammad Zuhaib Sandheela, the Deputy Collector DG Khan, led the operation against the smugglers. The official sources stated that joint teams with Police had been constituted to discourage smuggling.

The department also conducted auctions of various items and deposited Rs 30 million in government exchequer.