Custom Deptt Seizes Non Custom Paid Articles Worth Rs 412 M

Muhammad Irfan Published August 22, 2023 | 09:49 PM

Custom deptt seizes non custom paid articles worth Rs 412 m

In recent operations led by Customs Intelligence Multan, substantial actions have been taken against smugglers and non-custom paid items worth Rs 412 million were seized

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ):In recent operations led by Customs Intelligence Multan, substantial actions have been taken against smugglers and non-custom paid items worth Rs 412 million were seized.

According to official sources, the raids were conducted during July and August 2023 and articles worth over Rs 412 million, and non-customs paid goods were seized.

The seized items include luxury cars, cloth, prohibited drugs, gutka, cigarettes, Iranian diesel, and more. Deputy Directors Muhammad Ali Asif and Ali Tauqeer supervised the operations against smugglers.

