Custom foils foreign goods smuggling bid in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Customs personnel foiled a bid of smuggling and seized foreign goods including betel-nuts, shoes and other things worth Rs 120 million in separate operation at Ziarat Cross and Surab area of Balochistan on Thursday.

According to Customs spokesman Quetta, Dr. Atta Muhammad Bareach, the action was taken on the special instructions of Chief Collector Customs Balochistan Muhammad Sadiq.

He said recovered goods including foreign expensive shoes, blouses and famous brand shoes that were being smuggled in the country which were taken into custody by custom personnel during checking.

About 17000 kgs betel-nuts and 70 used tires were recovered from container after checking it by custom personnel at Zairat Cross which was being smuggled from 10 wheeler containers bound for Punjab.

Similarly, Surab Customs seized 8172 pairs of well-known foreign brand jogger shoes from 22 wheeler Hino 40 containers bound for Karachi. It is to be noted that the said goods were being smuggled under the guise of fake customs papers.

Further investigations are underway.