UrduPoint.com

Custom Foils Foreign Goods Smuggling Bid In Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Custom foils foreign goods smuggling bid in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Customs personnel foiled a bid of smuggling and seized foreign goods including betel-nuts, shoes and other things worth Rs 120 million in separate operation at Ziarat Cross and Surab area of Balochistan on Thursday.

According to Customs spokesman Quetta, Dr. Atta Muhammad Bareach, the action was taken on the special instructions of Chief Collector Customs Balochistan Muhammad Sadiq.

He said recovered goods including foreign expensive shoes, blouses and famous brand shoes that were being smuggled in the country which were taken into custody by custom personnel during checking.

About 17000 kgs betel-nuts and 70 used tires were recovered from container after checking it by custom personnel at Zairat Cross which was being smuggled from 10 wheeler containers bound for Punjab.

Similarly, Surab Customs seized 8172 pairs of well-known foreign brand jogger shoes from 22 wheeler Hino 40 containers bound for Karachi. It is to be noted that the said goods were being smuggled under the guise of fake customs papers.

Further investigations are underway.

Related Topics

Karachi Balochistan Quetta Punjab Ziarat Surab Kyrgystani Som From Million

Recent Stories

Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deat ..

Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deaths than Delta surge across U.S ..

24 minutes ago
 NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of U ..

NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of Ukraine

24 minutes ago
 South Korea Establishes Emergency Contacts With It ..

South Korea Establishes Emergency Contacts With Its Companies in Russia - Report ..

24 minutes ago
 Putin Works as Usual in Kremlin, Soon Will Meet Wi ..

Putin Works as Usual in Kremlin, Soon Will Meet With Prime Minister of Pakistan- ..

24 minutes ago
 Queen Elizabeth II Postpones 2 More Virtual Audien ..

Queen Elizabeth II Postpones 2 More Virtual Audiences Due to COVID-19 Symptoms - ..

24 minutes ago
 Thailand reports record 23,557 new COVID-19 cases

Thailand reports record 23,557 new COVID-19 cases

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>