Custom Foils Smuggling Bid

Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Custom foils smuggling bid

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Quetta Customs Field Enforcement Unit Rakhshan Division has recovered foreign goods of more than Rs 40 million worth during the crackdown in different parts of the province, said the Customs official on Wednesday.

Spokesperson Pakistan Customs Balochistan Dr Ata Baraich said that on the directives of the Chief Collector Customs Balochistan, Abdul Qadir Memon, the raiding team of Rakhshan division seized a large number of tyres, blankets, cigarettes plastic shoppers, plastic rope, and 20 thousand liters of foreign Iranian diesel being smuggled to rest of the country through different buses.

"The value of the seized item is about more than Rs 40 million ," the official added.

More Stories From Pakistan

