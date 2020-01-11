UrduPoint.com
Custom Offices Established At New Islamabad Airport Declared Dangerous

Muhammad Irfan 12 minutes ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 09:41 PM

Custom offices established at new Islamabad airport declared dangerous

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th January, 2020) Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) officials have declared Pakistan custom offices established at new Islamabad airport "dangerous" because of their defective and faulty construction.

The inner sources have revealed that CAA has directed to authority concerned to vacate these offices and shifted it to other suitable place.Sources stated that number of cracks have been appeared in building as entire building could collapse if little intensity earthquake happen.

Initially, small cracks appeared on the walls along with a leakage from the drain in the office of a senior officer and other rooms but the cracks started increasing day by day.

A portion of the building is now caving in.Senior officers of the customs department brought the issue to the notice of the airport manager and the project director of the IIA intimating them that the building was no longer safe for those working there.It was worth mentioned here that hardly one and half year has passed since the new IIA was constructed at a cost of over Rs105 billion.

A number of incidents such as the collapse of false ceiling, choking of sewerage lines and stinking water in offices have occurred since the new airport became functional.

