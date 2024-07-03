Open Menu

Custom Officials Visits NH&MP Office

Sumaira FH Published July 03, 2024 | 07:50 PM

Custom officials visits NH&MP office

A delegation of 33 under-training inspectors from Pakistan Customs visited the National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) Central Police Office here on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) A delegation of 33 under-training inspectors from Pakistan Customs visited the National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) Central Police Office here on Wednesday.

During the visit, Additional Inspector General (AIG) Shah Asad, along with DSP’s Asma Naqvi and Asad Abbas, provided a comprehensive briefing on the professional performance, operations, role, and structure of the National Highways and Motorway Police. The inspectors also visited the 130 helplines and command centre.

AIG Shah Asad highlighted that the National Highways and Motorway Police and Pakistan Customs are collaborating to modernize procedures to prevent smuggling on national highways and motorways.

Both institutions are committed to increasing cooperation and have designated focal persons for timely and effective information exchange, he added.

The AIG said that regular training sessions are being organized to enhance the efficiency of officers in preventing and checking smuggled vehicles and goods.

Inspector General of the National Highways and Motorway Police, Salman Chaudhry, in a message, expressed his good wishes to the under-training inspectors of Pakistan Customs and emphasized the importance of honesty and high character in earning public trust.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Exchange Motorway Visit Vehicles From

Recent Stories

KP CM directs implementation of monsoon contingenc ..

KP CM directs implementation of monsoon contingency plan

9 seconds ago
 60 vehicles challaned over laws violations

60 vehicles challaned over laws violations

11 seconds ago
 ICCI commends initiative to appoint prominent busi ..

ICCI commends initiative to appoint prominent businessmen as honorary ambassador ..

12 seconds ago
 Over 17,000 Pakistani pilgrims visited Riyaz-ul-Ja ..

Over 17,000 Pakistani pilgrims visited Riyaz-ul-Jannah during post-Hajj period

14 seconds ago
 Wimbledon day 3 results

Wimbledon day 3 results

16 seconds ago
 Rs.993.7m imposed on 9,766 electricity thieves in ..

Rs.993.7m imposed on 9,766 electricity thieves in 298 days

4 minutes ago
Various areas mostly in KP suitable for tea cultiv ..

Various areas mostly in KP suitable for tea cultivation: FAO

4 minutes ago
 Putin hails stronger-than-ever ties with China

Putin hails stronger-than-ever ties with China

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s tallest man Zia Rasheed laid to rest

Pakistan’s tallest man Zia Rasheed laid to rest

4 minutes ago
 US mortgage applications fall as rates rebound fro ..

US mortgage applications fall as rates rebound from 3-month low

7 minutes ago
 DC Hub chairs meeting to review pre-monsoon rain a ..

DC Hub chairs meeting to review pre-monsoon rain arrangement

7 minutes ago
 FC to assist police in strengthening Muharram-ul-H ..

FC to assist police in strengthening Muharram-ul-Harram security: IG

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan