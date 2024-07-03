Custom officials visits NH&MP office

A delegation of 33 under-training inspectors from Pakistan Customs visited the National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) Central Police Office here on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) A delegation of 33 under-training inspectors from Pakistan Customs visited the National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) Central Police Office here on Wednesday.

During the visit, Additional Inspector General (AIG) Shah Asad, along with DSP’s Asma Naqvi and Asad Abbas, provided a comprehensive briefing on the professional performance, operations, role, and structure of the National Highways and Motorway Police. The inspectors also visited the 130 helplines and command centre.

AIG Shah Asad highlighted that the National Highways and Motorway Police and Pakistan Customs are collaborating to modernize procedures to prevent smuggling on national highways and motorways.

Both institutions are committed to increasing cooperation and have designated focal persons for timely and effective information exchange, he added.

The AIG said that regular training sessions are being organized to enhance the efficiency of officers in preventing and checking smuggled vehicles and goods.

Inspector General of the National Highways and Motorway Police, Salman Chaudhry, in a message, expressed his good wishes to the under-training inspectors of Pakistan Customs and emphasized the importance of honesty and high character in earning public trust.