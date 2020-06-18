Custom seizes dry milk worth Rs 10.5 mln during raid

Custom Intelligence seized smuggled dry milk, tyres and some other material, worthRs 10.5 million during a raid at godown, situated near Bahawalpur Bypass, here on Thursday

According to official sources, working on tip-off, Custom Intelligence team raided and recovered 908 bags of dry milk.

Similarly, the team also seized cigarettes, gutka, chhalia, spare-parts and tyres. Four vehicles including two trucks were also taken into custody. The team is investigating the outlaws, stated official sources.