Custom Valuation Committee created in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :Custom Valuation Committee (CVC) has been created in Faisalabad on the pattern of Karachi to facilitate speedy clearness of import shipments, said Muhammad Saeed Watto Collector Customs and Appraisement.

He visited the office of the Faisalabad Dyes and Chemicals Merchants Association (FDCMA) along with Muzammil Sultan Chairman Faisalabad Dry Port Trust (FDPT). He said that various measures have been taken to facilitate the import and export from FDPT for the speedy clearness of consignments. He said that reports issued by the Karachi based laboratory would be accepted for the clearness of shipments at Faisalabad.

Muzammil Sultan also announced 80 percent concession in demurrage charges and requested the importers to avail this opportunity by clearing their consignments without any further delay.

He said that free stacking facilities would also be offered to the importers in view of the shortage and availability of Dollars in Pakistan. He further said that FDPT has also curtailed its service charges and hoped that importers and exporters would avail the facility of FDPT registered bounded carriers to enjoy reduced transportation charges.

Bilal Waheed Sheikh President FDCMA explained in detail the problems of importers of dyes and chemicals and appreciated the measures taken by customs and FDPT to facilitate them on a top priority basis.