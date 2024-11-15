Customers must use gas-fired appliances wisely in winter: SSGC officials

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) SSGC's Winter Safety Awareness Campaign 2024-25 which was launched from Quetta the other day, continued with an impressive fleet march of the Company's 1199 emergency vehicles.

The vehicles were emblazoned with winter safety and precautionary message that centered around safe use of gas to avoid fatalities.

These vehicles ply through different cities and down, attending with agility customers' diverse gas-related complaints.

The fleet march was launched by cutting a ribbon after which the 1199 vehicles rode through the town.

On the occasion of the fleet march, SSGC's General Manager, Balochistan Region, Farooq Ahmed Khan while talking to the media reiterated on the safe and wise use of gas-fired appliances so as to prevent deaths and injuries.

While emphasizing on the use of superior quality pipes for gas-fired devices, GM Balochistan Region cautioned against the using rubber pipes and recommended the use of steel pipes. Khan added that the gas utility was making every attempt to maintain optimum gas pressures during winters so that the customers could continue to benefit from a rich natural resource like natural gas.

The fleet march ceremony featured in large numbers local SSGC employees and Corporate Communications GM Shahid Shaikh, DGM and official spokesperson Salman A. Siddiqui and the department's media team.

Speaking on the occasion, Siddiqui stressed on the customers to turn off gas-fired appliances before going to sleep so as to avoid fatalities. An awareness walk was also arranged on the occasion.