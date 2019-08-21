UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Customers Warned To Remove Illegal Pumps From Water Supply

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 05:25 PM

Customers warned to remove illegal pumps from water supply

The Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) warned customers to remove illegal electric pumps from water supply connections

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) : The Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) warned customers to remove illegal electric pumps from water supply connections.

According to Wasa Spokesman Hassan Bukhari, the crackdown was being launched against those installed illegal water pumps for maximum storage of water from water supply.

The wasa teams would check the connections and water supply connections would be disconnected over installation of illegal water pumps and heavy fines would also be imposed.

He said that water supply schedule was also changed due to maintenance work on water works.

According to new schedule, the water supply would be available from 5:30 am to 7:30 am and 5 pm to 7 pm daily.

The water supply would not be available during afternoon and consumers were urged to get benefit from the new water supply schedule and store the water during morning time.

Related Topics

Water From

Recent Stories

White House Confirms Trump Spoke With Macron About ..

2 minutes ago

Usman Dar hails govt's steps towards the solution ..

2 minutes ago

49 KPK state rest houses to be opened for public b ..

2 minutes ago

AED7 million to redevelop Abu Dhabi&#039;s Cornich ..

16 minutes ago

PHC orders to reestablish Mansehra toll plaza till ..

8 minutes ago

Section 144 imposed as part of Muharram security m ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.