Customers warned to remove illegal pumps from water supply

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) : The Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) warned customers to remove illegal electric pumps from water supply connections.

According to Wasa Spokesman Hassan Bukhari, the crackdown was being launched against those installed illegal water pumps for maximum storage of water from water supply.

The wasa teams would check the connections and water supply connections would be disconnected over installation of illegal water pumps and heavy fines would also be imposed.

He said that water supply schedule was also changed due to maintenance work on water works.

According to new schedule, the water supply would be available from 5:30 am to 7:30 am and 5 pm to 7 pm daily.

The water supply would not be available during afternoon and consumers were urged to get benefit from the new water supply schedule and store the water during morning time.