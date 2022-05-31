Customs AC/DC to ensure 24/7 presence at airports to facilitate passengers: Sufi

UrduPoint.com

Head of Prime Minister's Strategic Reforms Salman Sufi Tuesday said that an assistant or deputy director of Pakistan Customs had been appointed at all the international airports to facilitate the passengers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :Head of Prime Minister's Strategic Reforms Salman Sufi Tuesday said that an assistant or deputy director of Pakistan Customs had been appointed at all the international airports to facilitate the passengers.

He said the officers and staffers on duty would ensure that no passenger was harassed for bringing gifts or chocolates etc. in his personal luggage.

Earlier, the Federal board of Revenue had also nominated focal persons at all international airports across Pakistan to facilitate genuine passengers and ensure timely redressal of complaints.

