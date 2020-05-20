Customs agents call on new Director Transit Trade

A delegation of the Frontier Customs Agents Association (FCAA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa headed by President, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi called on the newly posted Director, Directorate of Transit Trade, Customs House, Peshawar, Amjad-ur-Rehman and felicitated him on his posting and assuming charge

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :A delegation of the Frontier Customs Agents Association (FCAA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa headed by President, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi called on the newly posted Director, Directorate of Transit Trade, Customs House, Peshawar, Amjad-ur-Rehman and felicitated him on his posting and assuming charge.

The delegation comprising of Khalid Shehzad, Imtiaz Ahmad Ali, Main Waheed Bacha, Farooq Ahmad and Ammar Ahmad Ansari also expressed good wishes for him. Deputy Director, Transit Trade Torkham, Inam Wazir were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarhadi who is also a former senior vice president of Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) also paid tributes to the outgoing Director, Faiz Ali and also congratulated the newly posted Director General (DG) Transit Trade, Karachi, Zahid Khokhar.

Speaking on the occasion, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi expressed concern over some Afghan transit trade related issues and highlighted problems faced by clearing agents at Torkham border and stressed need for their resolution.

He appreciated the decision of the opening of Torkham and Chaman borders for both transit and bilateral trade. But, he said that due to hardships in the clearance of thousands of stranded containers at Karachi port, their departure for destination is difficult.

He said that on hand Afghan traders are facing huge losses and on the other hand they also have to pay heavy charges in head of demurrage and different penalties.

The newly posted Director Transit Trade, Amjad-ur-Rehman assured all possible cooperation to the delegation and said that he is fully aware of the problems of clearing agents and business community and for their resolution will take steps in consultations with stakeholders.

He also agreed with the recommendations presented by the delegation and assured for sympathetic consideration over them.