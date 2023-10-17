Open Menu

Customs Anti-Smuggling Division Dera Clarifies News Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published October 17, 2023 | 02:50 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Customs Anti-Smuggling Division Dera Ismail Khan has clarified news reports about the use of non-custom paid vehicles when its squad vehicles collided with each other on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) route on Monday and termed the news contrary to the facts.

In a clarification issue here on Tuesday, it clarified that the Customs Anti-Smuggling team was dispatched for an operation following receiving information from informed sources, but during the journey, the squads' vehicles collided with each other due to technical faults.

As a result, both vehicles suffered partial damage and the customs staff narrowly escaped.

It's important to note that no non-custom paid vehicle was used during this operation and added that that news contrary to the facts could be a failed attempt to serve the interests of the anti-social elements and enemies of the country.

The customs authorities are playing an effective role in ending the country’s economic crisis through ongoing operations against smuggling.

