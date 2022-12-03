Customs arrest passenger carrying foreign currency

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Customs recovered foreign Currency from a passenger travelling to Dubai from Karachi.

According to spokesman for Customs on Saturday, the Customs officials on Jinnah International Airport (JIAP) arrested a passenger identified as Shahid after recovery of 16,940 Euros, 1,500 US Dollars, 1300 Turkish Lira, and 100,000 Pakistani rupees from his luggage.

A case had been registered and further investigations were underway.

Besides, the Customs authorities at JIAP during last week recovered 78 bottles of liquor, 40-ton of beer and 610 cartons of cigarettes from different passengers traveling to and from Karachi.