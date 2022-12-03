UrduPoint.com

Customs Arrest Passenger Carrying Foreign Currency

Faizan Hashmi Published December 03, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Customs arrest passenger carrying foreign currency

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Customs recovered foreign Currency from a passenger travelling to Dubai from Karachi.

According to spokesman for Customs on Saturday, the Customs officials on Jinnah International Airport (JIAP) arrested a passenger identified as Shahid after recovery of 16,940 Euros, 1,500 US Dollars, 1300 Turkish Lira, and 100,000 Pakistani rupees from his luggage.

A case had been registered and further investigations were underway.

Besides, the Customs authorities at JIAP during last week recovered 78 bottles of liquor, 40-ton of beer and 610 cartons of cigarettes from different passengers traveling to and from Karachi.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Dubai Turkish Lira From Airport

Recent Stories

Imran Khan cancels day-long visit to Peshawar

Imran Khan cancels day-long visit to Peshawar

2 hours ago
 “No talks under conditions” PML-N Ministers re ..

“No talks under conditions” PML-N Ministers react to Imran Khan’s offer

2 hours ago
 Mawra unveils hiatus in showbiz activities

Mawra unveils hiatus in showbiz activities

3 hours ago
 Int’l Day of Persons with Disabilities being obs ..

Int’l Day of Persons with Disabilities being observed today

4 hours ago
 Afghan diplomat summoned to convey anguish over at ..

Afghan diplomat summoned to convey anguish over attack on Pak envoy

6 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: England break opening pair as Shafique ..

Pak Vs Eng: England break opening pair as Shafique falls

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.