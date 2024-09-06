Open Menu

Customs Arrest Passenger With 7 Kg Of Silver Ornaments At Airport

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 06, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Customs arrest passenger with 7 kg of silver ornaments at airport

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Pakistan Customs arrested a passenger at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, after seizing 7 kg of silver ornaments and 22 injections from his possession.

According to a Customs spokesperson on Friday, the passenger, identified as Abdul Rauf Sangi, was traveling from Turkey via Doha to Karachi.

He was intercepted by Customs officials on suspicion, leading to a thorough search. The search resulted in the recovery of silver ornaments weighing 575 tolas and 22 injections, with an estimated value of Rs. 1.8 million.

A case has been registered against the accused, and his remand was obtained from the court. Further investigations are underway.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Turkey Doha Silver From Million Airport Court

Recent Stories

Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of ..

Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of her deep fake videos

16 minutes ago
 Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception t ..

Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception to mark defence day of Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy

Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy

2 hours ago
 PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Cham ..

PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Champions Cup

4 hours ago
 Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect a ..

Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect as both families reach settleme ..

4 hours ago
 Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today

Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today

5 hours ago
SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendmen ..

SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendments vailid

5 hours ago
 LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen ..

LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen Munir Afzal as null and void

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2024

9 hours ago
 Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announce ..

Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced

1 day ago
 PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa remov ..

PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan