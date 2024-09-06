Customs arrest passenger with 7 kg of silver ornaments at airport

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Pakistan Customs arrested a passenger at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, after seizing 7 kg of silver ornaments and 22 injections from his possession.

According to a Customs spokesperson on Friday, the passenger, identified as Abdul Rauf Sangi, was traveling from Turkey via Doha to Karachi.

He was intercepted by Customs officials on suspicion, leading to a thorough search. The search resulted in the recovery of silver ornaments weighing 575 tolas and 22 injections, with an estimated value of Rs. 1.8 million.

A case has been registered against the accused, and his remand was obtained from the court. Further investigations are underway.