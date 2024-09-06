Customs Arrest Passenger With 7 Kg Of Silver Ornaments At Airport
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 06, 2024 | 05:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Pakistan Customs arrested a passenger at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, after seizing 7 kg of silver ornaments and 22 injections from his possession.
According to a Customs spokesperson on Friday, the passenger, identified as Abdul Rauf Sangi, was traveling from Turkey via Doha to Karachi.
He was intercepted by Customs officials on suspicion, leading to a thorough search. The search resulted in the recovery of silver ornaments weighing 575 tolas and 22 injections, with an estimated value of Rs. 1.8 million.
A case has been registered against the accused, and his remand was obtained from the court. Further investigations are underway.
Recent Stories
Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of her deep fake videos
Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception to mark defence day of Pakistan
Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy
PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Champions Cup
Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect as both families reach settleme ..
Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today
SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendments vailid
LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen Munir Afzal as null and void
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2024
Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced
PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Muzaffargarh to get university soon: Rana Sikandar Hayat2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner inspects MC office2 minutes ago
-
192 people selected for 'Apni Chhat Apna Ghar' porgramme2 minutes ago
-
15 'criminals' arrested12 minutes ago
-
Raja Pervaiz Ashraf stresses national commitment on Defence Day12 minutes ago
-
Protection of property, life of masses top priority: DPO12 minutes ago
-
Defence Day celebrated in DI Khan12 minutes ago
-
Martyred police constable Shahzaib's funeral prayers offered with honors22 minutes ago
-
Police arrest four gamblers; recover Rs 22300 stake money22 minutes ago
-
Family court judges get new vehicles22 minutes ago
-
Defence Day marked in Lodhran22 minutes ago
-
District Matiari celebrates Defence Day with national fervour31 minutes ago